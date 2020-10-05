Council Meetings to begin at 3 p.m.

Late into the September 24 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting, an ordinance to change the start time from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. passed unanimously. Starting October 8, the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Meeting will begin at 3 p.m.—which, according to district 7 council member Carlton LaFrance, typically lasts anywhere from “half an hour to 2 hours.” The regular Plaquemines Parish Government Council meeting will immediately follow the PPHTD.

This vote is a clear response to the late nights council members have been forced to endure as a result of the 5 pm start time. On many occasions, discussion has been rushed and ordinances differed as council meetings stretch well past 10 p.m.

