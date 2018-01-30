Council members stump for Plaquemines in DC

By Jason Browne

Officials in Washington D.C. are mulling over several projects and programs that will directly affect Plaquemines Parish, so a small delegation of local officials flew out last week to see where everything stands.

Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Deputy Director Paul Matthews, District 2 council member Kirk Lepine, District 5 council member Benny Rousselle and District 6 council member Charlie Burt were in D.C. Jan. 22-23 to meet with Louisiana’s congressmen, the Army Corps of Engineers, officials from Venture Global and anyone else who could possibly advance the parish’s goals. Th ose goals include dredging Baptiste Collette to open up a new waterway to the eastern Gulf of Mexico, extending protection through the National Flood Insurance Program, ushering Venture Global’s planned $8.5 billion liquefied natural gas facility through the permitting process and laying the groundwork for various future port projects.

