Council moves to new building Th ursday

By Jason Browne

This week, the Plaquemines Parish Council will finally take the dais.

After years of sitting behind folding tables in temporary buildings and rec centers, the council will hold its first meeting in the council chambers of Building 203 at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. The Sept. 14 meeting starts at 1 p.m. The ribbon cutting to dedicate the $5.9 million ($4.9 million in grants and $1 million in parish funds), 23,000-square-foot facility will take place earlier that day at 9 a.m.

