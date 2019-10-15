Council officially opposes any toll on Belle Chasse Bridge
If there was any ambiguity over where the Plaquemines Parish Council stands on potential tolls for the Belle Chasse Bridge, there is no confusion now.
The council voted 7-1-1, with District 2 council member Beau Black opposing and District 3 council member Corey Arbourgh abstaining, at its Oct. 10 meeting in Belle Chasse to issue a new resolution regarding the state Department of Transportation & Development’s proposed public-private partnership (P3) with Plenary Infrastructure that specifically “rejects any proposal that requires a local toll or new tax component.”
