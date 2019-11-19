Council passes industrial impact fee

Buras said fees will not be assessed for repairs, but if, for instance, an existing storage tank was demolished and a new tank of the same size built in its place, the industry would owe for the new tank. As an example, he pointed out that a 15,000-square-foot storage tank would cost $750 in impact fees.To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/