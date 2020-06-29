Council puts Port Eads Fishing Refuge on the clock

The Port Eads Fishing Refuge could be in its last days.

The Plaquemines Parish Council deferred an ordinance from District 1 council member John Barthelemy at its June 25 meeting in Pointe a la Hache to sever ties with the nonprofit that runs Port Eads. Council members have been critical of the group in recent months, claiming that the PEFR shot down the lone candidate to show interest in operating the $16 million facility since High Adventure departed at the beginning of 2019.

Lead Parish Attorney Rennie Buras asked the council to wait until its July 9 meeting before taking any action in hopes that members of the PEFR board will appear before the council to answer questions. “It’s not like Port Eads is going anywhere in two weeks,” said Buras.

Parish President Kirk Lepine read a statement from PEFR Board President Jacque Kuctha asking to delay the vote until the Army Corps of Engineers dredges South Pass in August, but that’s unlikely given several council members wanted to le move forward at the June 25 we meeting.

