Council questions Cormier over emergency contracts

By Jason Browne

In order to square the 2017 budget before the end of the year, Plaquemines Parish Council members approved $562,000 to pay for the year’s storm damage. But they weren’t happy about the accompanying documentation.

Council members harangued Parish President Amos Cormier III for not providing copies of the various emergency contracts enacted to carry out storm preparation and response and for not having publicly bid pre-emergency contracts in place in anticipation of such storms.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/