Council reluctantly raises taxes, purchases piece of property

The members of the Plaquemines Parish Council gritted their teeth and made some deeply uncomfortable decisions during their June 13 meeting in Belle Chasse.

Just a few moments after the council voted to spend $830,000 on a mere 2.5 acres of land that it could have purchased for much cheaper in the past to locate a pump for its drinking water intake, it was forced to vote to raise its millage for the first time in at least five years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/