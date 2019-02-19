Council seeking $150,000 to replenish CARE Center budget

The Plaquemines Parish Council needs to find $150,000 for the CARE Center before its Feb. 28 meeting.

During budget hearings last November, council members voted to reduce the amount of money from the parish to the CARE Center to $50,000 following consecutive years of budgeting approximately $200,000 for the social services organization. The council made the move under the assumption that a $1.8 million grant to the CARE Center from LA SAFE (Louisiana Strategic Adaptation for Future Environments) that was announced last April would arrive in time to replace the funding shortfall and save the parish some money.

Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, addressed the council at its Feb. 14 meeting to explain that cutting local funds to a parish government agency in anticipation of receiving Community Development Block Grants, which fund LA SAFE, is called supplanting and would trigger the forfeiture of the grant.

“In other words, we can’t pay for something that was being paid for by another source,” said Forbes.

