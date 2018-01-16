Council splits 5-4 on Cypress Park resubdivision

By Jason Browne

An ordinance approving a resubdivision of the new Cypress Park subdivision left the council split 5-4 at its Jan. 11 meeting.

District 2 council member Beau Black said he requested developer David Waltemath break the 120-home development south of F. Edward Hebert Boulevard into two phases. Th e council’s approval was necessary for Waltemath to begin construction on Phase 1A, which consists of 60 homes.

Dissenting council members immediately began explaining their opposition to the development. District 5 council member Benny Rousselle said he was dismayed that the development will claim the parking lot next to the temporary parish courthouse on Hebert Boulevard, despite the council’s previous decision to grant developers a right of way near the courthouse to build an access road to the development. Black said the new courthouse in Pointe a la Hache will be completed by the time the development moves forward, so the temporary courthouse will be gone by then, too.

