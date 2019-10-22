Council to take up Myrtle Grove floodgate request Thursday, defer water rate increase

The residents of Myrtle Grove are seeking the Plaquemines Parish Council’s assistance with some comparison shopping.

District 7 council member Carlton LaFrance introduced a resolution at the Oct. 10 meeting on behalf of the folks in Myrtle Grove seeking a price from the Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of a floodgate that will protect the 80 homes in the waterfront subdivision from storm surge and, potentially, effects from the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion.

Myrtle Grove Homeowners Association member and frequent council meeting commenter Warren Lawrence said last week that six to eight years have elapsed since the Corps gave Plaquemines officials a cost estimate to build a floodgate at Myrtle Grove, as opposed to the ring levee currently planned to partially encircle the subdivision, leaving it outside federal levee protection. Since the time of that estimate, not only have construction prices risen, but the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority has announced plans for its river diversion just north of Myrtle Grove.

