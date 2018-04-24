Council to take up possible PROWM/Rec reorganization

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Council will take up several potentially signifi cant ordinances this week, with a move to reorganize the PROWM and Recreation Departments at the top of the list. District 2 council member Beau Black will introduce an ordinance at the April 26 meeting to move seven grass cutters from the Recreation Department and two assigned to Ft. Jackson to the Public Right of Way Maintenance Department to expand PROWM’s grounds keeping capabilities.

The same ordinance proposes the addition of two new supervisor positions (one Westbank north and one Westbank south/Eastbank) in the Rec Department to coordinate maintenance of grounds and facilities at public parks with PROWM Superintendent Bradford Brooks. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Percy Griffi n Community Center in Davant, however, lingering issues with the air conditioning at that building will likely result in the meeting being moved to Council Chambers at the PPG Complex in Belle Chasse

