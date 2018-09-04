Council threatens Cormier with contempt charge

By Jason Browne

An ordinance before the Plaquemines Parish Council at its Sept. 6 meeting could pave the way for contempt charges against Parish President Amos Cormier III.

District 2 council member Beau Black introduced the ordinance authorizing Council Attorney Dannie Garrett “take such actions that are necessary” to compel Cormier to adhere to a mandamus ordering him to move his administration from the Popich Building on Highway 23 in Belle Chasse to Building 100 at the Plaquemines Government Complex on Hebert Boulevard. Parish Attorney Peter Barbee said Cormier has already moved most administrative departments, as well as the majority of his own offi ce, to Building 100, although Cormier still takes meetings in the Popich Building.

