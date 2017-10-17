Court agrees to hold BP payment during dispute

By Jason Browne

The next $10 million of Plaquemines Parish’s settlement from BP is officially tied up.

United States Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson Jr. signed an order last week granting BP’s request to leave the next payment of its settlement, scheduled to be delivered Oct. 15, with a registry of the court while the Plaquemines Parish Government sues its former counsel. The payment was supposed to be turned over to the attorneys that represented Plaquemines in its suit against BP following the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. Since the PPG fired those attorneys in August, alleging the ordinance that hired the attorneys did not specify their fees, BP asked to leave the money with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana rather than hand it directly to the PPG.

