Courthouse expected to open by March

The newly elected members of Plaquemines Parish Government will be installed next week without the use of its Eastbank headquarters. But the Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache should be ready to host court and council meetings by March.

District 1 council member John Barthelemy has played the role of go-between for the council and the contractors building the courthouse in Barthelemy’s district. Construction has been hampered by rainy days and unforeseen delays, like weeks of high river conditions which prevented the driving of piles at the courthouse site. But the end is in sight.

“Probably late February or early March, that’s the time they set (for the opening),” Barthelemy said last week.

“They” include Brian Bagert, construction supervisor for Lamar Contractors, and Nick Talbot, construction inspector for Linfield, Hunter & Junius Engineers. Bagert and Talbot took The Gazette on a tour of the courthouse in November.

