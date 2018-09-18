CPRA boat tour showcases land built by diversions

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority tried a new tactic last week to convince people that river diversions build wetlands.

The CPRA held a Coastal Connections event in Plaquemines Parish Sept. 13 as part of the run-up to the construction of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. Planning for the massive river diversion, intended to re-route sediment-rich water to Barataria Bay to build fresh wetlands, is on hold while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes its exhaustive Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed project.

