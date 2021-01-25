CPRA Changes to Oyster Lease Acquisition Program

At the January 20 Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority board meeting—which met virtually due to the ever-worsening spread of the Covid-19 pandemic— board members voted to adopt 11 proposed changes to CPRA’s Oyster Lease Acquisition and Compensation Program.

According to a press release sent out by CPRA, OLACP was established in 2006 as a means to bring “order to the process when coastal protection and restoration efforts directly impact these [state owned] oyster leases.” Executive Director of CPRA Bren Haase stated that OLACP has been an effective program overall—as CPRA has acquired “dozens of leases and only 4 [of those acquisitions] have been appealed.”

However, the oyster industry and other interested stakeholders brought forth several issues with the program in July 2020.

