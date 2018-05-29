CPRA head answers critics at PABI meeting

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

He didn’t exactly face the firing squad, but Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Chairman Johnny Bradberry stood before some of his agency’s most vocal critics from the commercial seafood industry at the May 22 Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry luncheon.

Bradberry had been scheduled for weeks to speak at the luncheon, but his public comments, complete with a question-and-answer period, happened to come on the heels of a feisty May 8 meeting in Belle Chasse hosted by commercial fishermen vehemently opposed to the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion on Plaquemines’ Westbank. Bradberry started with a slide show reiterating the stated goals and objectives of the $1.4 billion diversion. He also shared his own experiences with Louisiana’s coast as a Grand Isle native who lost his home in Hurricane Betsy in 1965 and went on to work in commercial seafood and the oil and gas industry.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/