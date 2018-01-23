CPRA meeting draws little citizen interest

By Jason Browne

During the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s most recent trip to Belle Chasse on Jan. 8, ostensibly to curry public input on the next annual action plan, politicians did most of the talking.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III and State Rep. Chris Leopold both railed against a Dec. 22 article that appeared on Bloomberg.com which claimed the Office of Community Development is “finalizing” a plan to buy out thousands of home owners in communities like southern Plaquemines Parish that are difficult to protect from hurricanes.

