DA and staff hold ribbon cutting for new offices

Plaquemines Parish District Attorney Charles Ballay, holding scissors, and his staff gathered Friday morning to cut the ribbon on their new offices at the Plaquemines Governmental Complex on F. Edward Hebert Blvd. in Belle Chasse. The DA's staff has been settling into the newly renovated offices over the past month. Under state law, the local government is responsible for furnishing office space to the District Attorney's Office.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/