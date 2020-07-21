D.A. Ballay announces opening of new location

Charles J. Ballay, District Attorney for the Parish of Plaquemines, announced the opening of a new location on July 10. The new location in the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex at 333 F. Edward Hebert Boulevard, #201, in Belle Chasse, is the first standalone state-of the-art office of the District Attorney since a fire destroyed the original office.

During the last 18 years, a series of temporary trailers and buildings housed the D.A.’s Office. Victims of crime, law enforcement, witnesses, community members, and staff conducted business in temporary facilities that had termites, mold, rodents, faulty plumbing, over-crowding, and periodic flooding.

