DA candidates to attend Town Hall in Buras

A Town Hall Meeting featuring all of the candidates for Plaquemines District Attorney has been rescheduled for Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Buras Auditorium. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place Aug. 25 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Due to distancing protocols, capacity for the meeting including audience, speakers and staff will be 50 people.

