D.A. Charles Ballay elected President of LA District Attorney’s Association

District Attorney Charles Ballay was elected to serve as the President of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association (LDAA) for the term that runs from August 15, 2018 to August 15, 2019.

Ballay states, “It is a privilege and honor to serve as President of this association, that is at the forefront of criminal justice matters in our state.”

