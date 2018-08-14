DC comes to Plaquemines for Belle Chasse Bridge check

By Jason Browne

A parade of political officials gathered in a small tent between the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel Aug. 8 for the ceremonial presentation of a $45 million grant.

United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, Congressman Ralph Abraham, State Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and Louisiana House member Chris Leopold joined the majority of the Plaquemines Parish Government on stage to hold a symbolic check for the money. The $45 million INFRA Grant, awarded in June, will comprise most of the $82.3 million in government money that will pay for a new four-lane, fixed-span bridge to replace the current bridge and tunnel.

