Dead fish wash ashore near Myrtle Grove after Barry

Myrtle Grove residents are blaming shoddy sub-surface drainage for setting off a series of events that left thousands of dead fish washing up on their neighborhood’s shores last week.

Tropical Storm Barry flooded a cow pasture near the Myrtle Grove Marina, leading to standing water that mixed with manure and had to be pumped back out into the drainage canal. Myrtle Grove resident Gayle Lawrence said last week that sandbags put out by the parish to prevent flooding on the front end burst, clogging drainage pipes and necessitating the pumping.

“The parish gave us sub-surface drainage, but it’s not working,” said Lawrence. “The streets are collapsing and the pipes are stopped up because they’re full of sand.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/