Despite Perceived Setbacks, LNG Terminal keeps Progressing

Venture Global has taken another step towards bringing an $8.5 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to Plaquemines Parish that, when complete, would move 10 million tons of LNG per year.

On November 23, Venture Global announced that they had “awarded” the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract as “lead contractor for Phase 1” of the LNG terminal’s construction to KBR in a press release.

“KBR has an exceptional record in the LNG industry, having designed and delivered approximately a third of the liquefaction capacity worldwide,” Executive Co-Chairman and CEO of Venture Global Mike Sabel said in the press release. “This contract with KBR will allow us to bring a second world-class, mechanically complete LNG production facility to the market, on our schedule and budget.”

