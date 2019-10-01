District 105 race pits patience against action

Current District 105 Representative Chris Leopold arrived at his opposition to tolls on the proposed Belle Chasse Bridge through careful consideration after patiently listening to all sides. Chris Schulz, the man challenging for Leopold’s position, was opposed to tolls as soon as the idea was floated back in 2017.

Leopold and Schulz met for a debate Sept. 24 at the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Candidates Forum at Belle Chasse High School. The two men went one-on-one since the third man in the District 105 race, Mack Cormier, chose not to participate in the forum.

Leopold and Schulz, a CPA and government auditor who also volunteers for the Plaquemines Fire Department, are both Republicans from Belle Chasse and share similar opinions on issues like tort reform and funding TOPS. But they diverge on more issues than just how much leeway to give projects proposed by state agencies.

“I’m not saying everything Mr. Leopold has done was wrong,” said Schulz during his answer to the first question of the debate. “We need someone to step up and fight for the parish.”

Leopold says he’s willing to fight for Plaquemines, but won’t be pressured into a premature decision on any issue.

