District Attorney’s Annual Christmas Wish Program

Every family deserves to have a Merry Christmas and this year District Attorney Charles Ballay and his staff did their part to ensure that Christmas is a little brighter for two families in our parish.

In years past, the office participated with the Clerk of Court, the 25th J.D.C., Assessor’s Office, and the Public Defender’s Office in providing gifts for the families. Now that the DA’s Office is located at 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., the D.A.’s Organizer, Rae Riley, ventured out to other parish employees located in the complex and was met with an overwhelming response. Employees from Human Resources, Finance, and the Water Departments participated in purchasing gifts for these families, some of whom suffered unspeakable tragedies.

