Dr. Scott to Address PABI Annual Meeting

Dr. Loren C. Scott, Louisiana’s foremost authority on economic issues and Professor Emeritus of Economics at LSU will be the Keynote Speaker at the 2018 PABI Annual Meeting and Board Installation on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at English Turn Golf Club.

Dr. Scott recently completed an economic study for the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District. He will offer insights into that study and his perspective on the economy of Plaquemines Parish and the State of Louisiana. Scott focused on how construction of Venture Global’s $8.5 billion LNG facility and planned container operations on port property will positively impact not only Plaquemines, but Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and St. Tammany Parishes.

