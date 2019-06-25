Duplessis joins PPG as public information officer

Newly appointed Plaquemines Parish Government Public Information Officer Jade Duplessis is a native of Plaquemines and an alumna of Ursuline Academy. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Before completing her studies at LSU, Duplessis landed several internships in a variety of media genres in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, including DIG Magazine, Gambit Communications, LSU Tiger Talk and news-stations WBRZ and WFAB. She now brings the techniques learned during her time studying these media varieties to Plaquemines Parish Government.

