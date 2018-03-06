Off -duty PFD fi remen save pool tourney player, fi nish

By Jason Browne

A pool player is alive today thanks to the quick work of two Plaquemines Parish Fire Department fi remen. Matt Martinez, of the Buras Fire Station, and George Burnetz III, of the Belle Chasse Fire Station, were participating in a NOLA APA City Cup pool tournament at Buff alo Billiards in New Orleans on Feb. 24 when they heard a ruckus coming from the front of the pool hall. “I thought it was just an argument. So we started to play again and a buddy of mine came up and said ‘You might want to go up there. A man just fell out,’” Martinez recalled.

