Eastbank 2018 Family Gras: Bigger and Better

By Reverend Tyronne Edwards

The 2018 Family Gras parade, with beautiful decorated floats, school marching teams, youth on four-wheelers, and convertibles, rolled down Highway 15 under beautiful weather. Parish President Amos Cormier led the parade in a red convertible followed by the Grand Marshall Dr. RaeNell Billiot Houston, a native of Boothville and the first black superintendent of New Orleans’ Catholic schools. The parade started in Pointe a la Hache and ended in the Davant Park. The Davant Park was decorated with a sea of white tents from the Sheriff and Parish Government, including vendor-owned tents.

