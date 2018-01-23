Eastbank celebrates MLK and Gary Barthelemy Day

On January 15, the Fishermen & Concerned Citizens Association (FCCA) celebrated Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King (MLK) Day and Gary Barthelemy Day. Gary Barthelemy was the former President of the FCCA.

Gary Barthelemy attended every FCCA MLK Celebration since 1981. His last MLK celebration was on January 16, 2017. He spoke and presented plaques at the Bethlehem African Judea Baptist Church in Bohemia. After the church service, he marched with celebrants to the Pointe-ala-Hache courthouse. At the courthouse, unbeknown to FCCA members and celebrants, this would be their president and leader‘s last speech. Gary Barthelemy passed away on March 27, 2017

