Eastbank methanol plant hits zoning snag

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

A zoning change for Castleton Commodities International’s proposed Eastbank methanol plant was deferred at the Plaquemines Parish Council’s Nov. 8 meeting after a trio of residents raised concerns about the plant.

Right after CCI managing director John Wang described the proposed 200-foot buffer zone between the plant and nearby residences, Joshua Brockhaus, Alan Deogracias and Robert Landry each addressed the parish council to express their misgivings about locating the methanol plant just south of CCI’s metal storage facility. Each man owns property adjacent to or near the proposed plant.

