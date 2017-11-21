Edwards' book chronicles history, contributions of black people in Plaquemines Parish

By Jason Browne

From slavery to modern times, black people have played a major role in the identity and development of Plaquemines Parish. Afraid that those contributions would go unacknowledged once elder generations and their oral histories passed away, one Phoenix pastor took it upon himself to commit those stories to print.

The Forgotten People: Restoring a Missing Segment of Plaquemines Parish History, released earlier this year, is the first book by Zion Travelers Baptist Church minister Rev. Tyronne Edwards. It won’t be his last book (more on that in a bit) or media project. But it will be the one that, he hopes, defines his legacy by defining the legacy of black people living by the mouth of the Mississippi River.

