Edwards, LA SAFE announce harbor of refuge, mental health services

By Jason Browne

Governor John Bel Edwards was in Gretna April 20 to announce LA SAFE will build a harbor of refuge and fund mental health and substance abuse programs in Plaquemines Parish. The Plaquemines projects are just two of 10 total projects spread across six parishes, all scheduled for completion by 2022, that will be funded by $40 million in state money.

Details are scant, so District 8 Plaquemines council member Jeff Edgecombe doesn’t know exactly where the harbor of refuge will be built relative to the Empire floodgate, and Plaquemines CARE Center Executive Director Julie Olsen doesn’t know how much of the services lost in budget cuts will return to the parish. But everyone agrees the projects are necessary.

