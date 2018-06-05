Eiswirth to lead Belle Chasse Elementary

By Jason Browne

Th e Plaquemines School District’s lineup of principals is a step closer to completion following Superintendent Denis Rousselle’s announcement last week that Holly Eiswirth will take the helm at the newly christened Belle Chasse Elementary School. Eiswirth will replace her former boss, Shelley Ritz, who will move to the central office in July as director of elementary education. Eiswirth served for 10 years under Ritz as counselor at Belle Chasse Primary School.

The old Belle Chasse Primary School will take on the mantle of Belle Chasse Elementary beginning with the 2018-19 school year and will be home to grades 2-4. A new Belle Chasse Primary is currently under construction right next to Belle Chasse Elementary School and will house Pre-K through fi rst grade. Former BCP Assistant Principal Anna Lincoln was announced as principal of the new BCP in February.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/