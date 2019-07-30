Emile “Pawzie” Bowers turns 105

Thursday, July 25 was a special day for Emile “Pawzie” Bowers.

The residents and staff of Riverbend Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jesuit Bend celebrated the birthday of their oldest occupant, with purchasing a chocolate cake, a Duck Dynasty t-shirt and hat, and signed a card for him.

At 105, Bowers dressed himself for the day in his new blue, button-up shirt and slacks before getting a haircut and being treated to lunch at Zydeco’s Seafood Restaurant by his family. “He’s the oldest resident but also seems like the youngest at heart,” Danica Sylve, one of the caretakers at Riverbend, said. “If I made it to 105, I would want to be independent like him.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/