Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo set for August 2-4
Tue, 2018/07/31 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
The largest fishing rodeo in Plaquemines Parish for Plaquemines Parish will take place this weekend, Aug 2-4 at the Empire Boat Harbor.
The Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo expects to welcome more tarpon fishermen than ever this year, and co-organizer and District 8 Plaquemines Council member Jeff Edgecombe said all of those proceeds will stay in Plaquemines Parish.
