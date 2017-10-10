Entergy upgrading Plaquemines Parish electrical grid

By Jason Browne

Whether to resist storm outages or power refineries, Plaquemines could use a stronger power grid. Entergy is working to make it happen.

Mario Ceravolo, manager of capital projects for Entergy, offered an update on his company’s Oakville to Alliance transmission line project to the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry Sept. 27 at Timberlane Country Club in Gretna.

“We’re building 10 miles of line between two existing substations,” Ceravolo said in a follow-up interview. “Right now the Alliance substation only has one transmission source. This provides a second one.”

