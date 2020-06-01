Estess CPAs celebrate new office location in Belle Chasse

Estess CPAs is excited to announce their new location, located at 7822 Highway 23, Belle Chasse. As owners John M. and Lori P. Estess continue to navigate the obstacles of COVID-19, their two offices (the second office in Luling at 128 Lakewood Drive) remain open. They especially welcome small business owners who need help navigating all the information related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other assistance programs.

Siting safety and health as the topmost priorities for clients, team members, and their families, Estess CPAs have operated on a split shift schedule since March. They continue to fully adhere to social distancing guidelines as well as keep their offices cleaned and sanitized following advice from the CDC.

Estess CPAs were among the first to inform small business owners of the different financial assistance options available to keep their businesses viable. “We closely monitor daily developments and get the information to our clients immediately. From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve had a detailed plan to ensure that we could continue providing critical services. We want to be here to help our clients navigate uncertain times whether they are affected by the virus directly or through the volatility of the financial markets,” he said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/