Expert dive team recovers St. Bernard spearfisherman lost in gulf waters

A St. Bernard family grieving the loss of a loved one in a spearfishing accident has closure thanks to a trio of nonprofits that share a very specific purpose.

On June 27, Randall “RJ” Seibert Jr., 38, of St. Bernard, was spearfishing near an oil rig in international waters in the gulf with his brother and some friends when something went wrong. As the divers were returning to the surface with the fish they had speared, Seibert disappeared.

When the call for help went out reporting a lost diver in international waters, the situation quickly came to the attention of Cindie Roussel of Thibodaux. Roussel is the founder of the Blake Terry Memorial Foundation, which was established after Blake, Cindie’s son, was lost in a similar spearfishing accident in 2011. Blake’s body was never recovered, and Cindie founded the BTMF to help other families avoid that pain.

