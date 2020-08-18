Home
  • FAMILY BREAKS WORLD RECORD TWICE AT EMPIRE SOUTH PASS TARPON RODEO
    Seven-year-old Jase Schouest of Houma broke the Small Fry World Record Aug. 8 during the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo. Jase’s record tarpon weighed in at 197 pounds and measured 86 inches long and 43 inches around. Photo courtesy of Lance Schouest

FAMILY BREAKS WORLD RECORD TWICE AT EMPIRE SOUTH PASS TARPON RODEO

Tue, 2020/08/18 - 12:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the 2020 Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo from being the best rodeo yet.

Despite some last minute logistical changes, co-organizer Jeff Edgecombe said this year’s event sold the most tickets in the rodeo’s history.

“It was one of the best years ever as far as fishing attendance,” said Edgecombe.

But seven-year-old Jase Schouest and family will always remember 2020 as the year he set the Small Fry World Record for tarpon, again.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526