FAMILY BREAKS WORLD RECORD TWICE AT EMPIRE SOUTH PASS TARPON RODEO

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the 2020 Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo from being the best rodeo yet.

Despite some last minute logistical changes, co-organizer Jeff Edgecombe said this year’s event sold the most tickets in the rodeo’s history.

“It was one of the best years ever as far as fishing attendance,” said Edgecombe.

But seven-year-old Jase Schouest and family will always remember 2020 as the year he set the Small Fry World Record for tarpon, again.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/