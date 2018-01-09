Fed judge in PPG vs. former counsel: I went too far

By Jason Browne

The federal judge that sent Plaquemines Parish’s suit against its former attorneys back to state court admitted last week that he said too much in his initial ruling.

United States Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Wilkinson Jr. ruled in November that state court is the proper venue for the parish to contest its contract and fees with the attorneys that represented the parish in its settlement with BP over the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil leak. Th ose attorneys (Martzell, Bickford & Centola, APC; David Landry Esq.; and King,

Krebs & Jurgens, PLLC) must now re-file their suit against the Plaquemines Parish Government in 25th Judicial District Court to argue that their contract with the PPG was valid from the beginning and that they’re owed $6.4 million in legal fees.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/