FEMA Registration Deadline Looms for Zeta Survivors

Hurricane Zeta survivors in FEMA-designated parishes who suffered losses as a direct result of the storm must register with FEMA for possible financial assistance. The deadline to register is March 15.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and buri al costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs, and cleanup.

