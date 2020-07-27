Ferry veto stands despite unanimous vote

The fight to fund the Pointe a la Hache Ferry ramps will continue at the Aug. 13 Parish Council meeting in Belle Chasse.

That was the word from council members in attendance at the July 23 meeting in Pointe a la Hache, where a vote to override Parish President Kirk Lepine’s veto of ferry ramp funding received unanimous support. But the 5-0 vote was still one vote short of the supermajority needed to override the veto.

District 5 council member Benny Rousselle asked an awaiting crowd of protestors there to oppose Lepine’s veto to hold their comments until Aug. 13 when the matter would appear before the full council. It won’t be a veto override next time, but rather a fresh ordinance to dedicate $1.6 million in remaining courthouse bond money as match money for the state’s eventual project to rebuild the ramps.

