Fire reported at Belle Chasse auto salvage yard

A fire was reported at Quick Recovery Auto Salvage, 511 Engineers Road, shortly after 12 p.m. on April 12. The Belle Chasse Fire Dept. responded and extinguished the fire, which was suspected to be the result of malfunctioning electrical components or a fuel leak. The incident marks the seventh reported fire at Quick Recovery since May 2014.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/