Firefighter arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

A Plaquemines Parish firefighter is facing a charge of aggravated assault for pulling a gun on a man.

Corey Zulli, 28, of Belle Chasse, was arrested following a Sept. 14 incident near the Buras Fire Department on Highway 11. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Zulli was seen arguing with a woman when another man approached. The two men exchanged words and Zulli allegedly went to his car and returned with a gun and loaded it.

The crowd quickly dispersed after a witness yelled out “he has a gun!” The victim and witnesses at the scene confirmed Zulli never pointed the weapon at anyone.

Plaquemines Fire Superintendent Jonathan Butcher could not be reached for comment on Zulli’s employment status.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/