First Plaquemines civil rights protest in generations planned for June 12

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 could inspire the first protest in Plaquemines Parish in generations.

A group of Plaquemines citizens has announced its plan to meet at the Courthouse Annex at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, before marching down Highway 23 to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the sheriff’s office the organizers will allow several young people and community leaders to address the crowd regarding their experiences with Plaquemines sheriff’s deputies and the Plaquemines District Attorney’s Office.

Abby Dinet Taylor of Port Sulphur, is one of the lead organizers planning the march and rally. She hosted a meeting at her home June 4 that included other organizers as well as Sheriff Jerry Turlich, District Attorney Charles Ballay and District 8 council member Richie Blink. Taylor, who is 51 and spent her entire life in Plaquemines, said she can’t remember another civil rights protest in the parish.

