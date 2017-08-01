Five Plaquemines schools to offer free meals for all students

By Jason Browne

For the second year in a row, students will eat for free at five Plaquemines public schools.

Boothville-Venice Elementary, South Plaquemines Elementary, Plaquemines Learning Center, Phoenix High School and South Plaquemines High School will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of economic status, through the 2017-18 school year thanks to USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Community Eligibility Provision

